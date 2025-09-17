Karen Adwan

Karen M. Adwan, PharmD, is a Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She has earned her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University Of Illinois College Of Pharmacy and then completed a Pharmacy Residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. Afterwards she stayed with the VA system and has been a Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center. She precepts pharmacy residents from the PGY1 and PGY2 programs along with pharmacy students from various College of Pharmacies. Dr. Adwan was recognized by the VA for her patient care and was a recipient of the Patient Care Award. Her area of interest includes supportive care, pain management, and solid tumor malignancies. Dr. Adwan’s professional affiliations include the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, and the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association.