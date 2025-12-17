Karla Opheim received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Drake University. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency and PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Healthcare System before working for the John H. Bradley Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Appleton, Wis., as a clinical pharmacy specialist in mental health. Karla primarily works in primary care mental health integration, as a specialist in mental health medication prescribing in the primary care setting. She is also involved in the PHASER Steering Committee for the Milwaukee VA system. She currently precepts fourth-year pharmacy students from all three pharmacy colleges in Wisconsin in addition to the PGY-1 residents at the Milo C. Huempfner VA Health Care Center in Green Bay, Wis.