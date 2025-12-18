Katie Nichols is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in Primary Care at the Milo C. Huempfner VA Health Care Center in Green Bay, Wis. She is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy and completed a PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency and PGY-2 ambulatory care pharmacy residency at the William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital in Madison, Wis. Her current practice interests include chronic disease state management, patient education and encouraging Veterans to become advocates for their own health. In addition to her clinical practice, she also enjoys serving as a preceptor for both pharmacy students and residents.