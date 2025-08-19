Kimberly Bell, PharmD graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and completed an ambulatory care residency at the William S Middleton VA in Madison. After residency she spent a couple of years working at Froedtert Hospital in the outpatient pharmacy and ambulatory care clinics before coming back to the VA. Kim joined the Milwaukee VA in 2008 and has served in multiple roles including Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Oncology, Pharmacy Informatics Manager, Associate Chief of Pharmacy Operations, and currently Chief of Pharmacy. Kim precepts the Administrative Rotation for PGY1 residents.