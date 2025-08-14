Kristen Charlson, PharmD received her BS Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Minnesota. She completed the Primary Care Specialty Residency at the William S. Middleton VA in Madison, WI. She also completed the ACCP Heart Failure Training program at the University of Illinois – Chicago. Dr. Charlson is currently a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care and spends her clinic time in the Red Clinic and in the Heart Failure Clinic. She precepts the Primary Care rotation and the CHF elective rotation. Her areas of interest include management of chronic diseases in Primary Care.