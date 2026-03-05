Laurie Vail

Laurie has been an employee of the Clement J. Zablocki VAMC for over 25 years. She began her career in the Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Service as a Medical Laboratory Scientist trainee in 1998. Throughout her career at Zablocki, she has served as a Medical Technologist, Training Specialist, Learning Resources Program Manager, Designated Learning Officer, Human Resources Officer, Health Systems Specialist to the Medical Center Director, Incident Command Planning Section Chief and the Medical Information Systems Division Manager.

As the MIS Division Manager, Laurie oversaw all medical administration services and operations, consisting of Benefits Management (Administrative Officers of the Day, Burial Detail, Community Care, Eligibility/Enrollment/Intake, Emergency Department Registration/Health Unit Coordinators, Facility Access), Clinical Documentation Improvement, Health Information Management (Patient Records, Release of Information, Records Processing) and VISN 12’s Scheduling and Administration Clinical Contact Center. Laurie is a certified Myers-Briggs (MBTI©) and Emotional Intelligence (EQ-i©) instructor and teaches for Zablocki and VISN 12’s leadership development programs. Early in her career, she worked as a behavioral therapist for children with autism spectrum disorder.

Laurie earned her bachelor’s degree in Medical Laboratory Technology from Marquette University and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.