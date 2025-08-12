Luke Palmer, PharmD, BCPS, SIDP is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. Luke is board certified in pharmacotherapy (BCPS) since 2013. Prior to coming to the VA, Luke previously worked as a clinical staff pharmacist and preceptor at Aurora Health Care St. Luke’s Medical Center and Ascension/Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare St. Joseph’s Campus. Luke joined the VA in 2016 as a staff pharmacist up until December 2018. Currently, Luke is the Drug Use Manager for the pharmacy procurement team. Luke is involved in overseeing various administrative and operational task with regards to managing the pharmacy inventory and procurement of medications. Luke also serves as a preceptor to pharmacy students and residents for administrative rotations. Luke focuses on managing drug shortages and hazardous waste in his precepting roles with pharmacy students and residents.