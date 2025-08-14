Matthew Haas, PharmD, BCPP, BCPS is a Mental Health Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. Matt is a graduate of Drake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. He completed a PGY1 residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA and completed a teaching certificate from UW-Madison. He is board certified in psychiatry (BCPP) and is a graduate of the Milwaukee Leadership Development Program. Matt works in a variety of roles within Mental Health, including the Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (MHRRTP), inpatient psychiatry unit, and Primary Care Mental Health Integration Team (PCMHI). He also provides clinical support for Outpatient Mental Health, Substance Use Disorder Clinic, and Immediate Mental Health Access Clinic. He precepts pharmacy students and residents on the Inpatient Psychiatry rotation, in addition to overseeing the PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency program. Matt serves on several committees, including the OEND workgroup and the Residency Advisory Board. He is a member of the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists.