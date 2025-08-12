Michael Masse

Michael J. Masse, PharmD, BCPS received his doctorate of pharmacy at Midwestern University – Chicago College of Pharmacy. Following graduation, he worked in a variety of outpatient pharmacy settings before beginning his tenure at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center in 2017. In 2018, Michael received his Board Certification in Pharmacotherapy and later started service as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Hematology/Oncology. As part of his duties, he rounds with the hematology/oncology inpatient team, as well as counsels and manages supportive care issues for chemotherapy patients in the hematology/oncology clinic. In addition to serving as a preceptor for the PGY1 oncology rotation, Michael precepts PGY2 residents during their Internal Medicine Oncology rotation as well as their Infectious Disease Oncology rotation.