Michelle Schafer received her doctorate of pharmacy degree from Rosalind Franklin University. She is Board Certified in Ambulatory Care. She completed a PGY-1 residency at VA Illiana and worked as a PACT clinical pharmacist at the Springfield CBOC after residency. She transferred to the Milwaukee VA in 2019, working as a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care. She spends her time in the Women’s Health and Red clinic with a special interest in chronic disease state management. She precepts residents and students completing a Primary Care rotation.