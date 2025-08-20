Mike Grunske, PharmD, BCPS earned his BS Pharmacy (1997) and PharmD (1998) degrees from the University of Wisconsin, after which he completed a pharmacy practice residency at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee. He began his professional practice at the Aurora St. Luke’s Family Practice Center in 1999, working there until transitioning to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee in 2012. He has his board certification in pharmacotherapy (BCPS) and has spent his career specializing in ambulatory care, with specific interests in family/internal medicine, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, hypertension, smoking cessation, and preventive health/wellness. He is currently a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner in the Primary Care division, where he also serves as a preceptor for both pharmacy students and residents. Mike has been recognized previously as the Distinguished Young Pharmacist of the Year (2007) by the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin, has served on their Board of Directors, and is Past-President (2015-16) of the organization.