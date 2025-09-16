Mikki Harms, PharmD, BCPP received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. She completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency and PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center before transitioning to her current role as a Mental Health/Neurology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. Mikki works in a variety of roles within the MH RRTP programs, inpatient psychiatry unit, multiple sclerosis clinic and Primary Care Mental Health Integration team to advance patient care. Mikki is also involved in PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency recruitment and the medical center’s Ethics Consult Team. In addition, she completed the teaching certificate courses through the University of Wisconsin and Concordia University Wisconsin Schools of Pharmacy, and precepts students, PGY-1 residents and the PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Resident. She guest lectures at the University of Wisconsin – School of Pharmacy.