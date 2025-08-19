Mirella Sabol, PharmD, BCPS received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. She completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee. She has a rich history of service to the Zablocki VA Medical Center, serving as a clinical pharmacist since June 2008, specializing as the Spinal Cord Injuries/Disorders Clinical Pharmacy Specialist as of August 2011. As of January 2023, Dr. Sabol is serving as a Patient Safety Manager at the Clement J. Zablocki VA given her special interest in improvement work throughout her career. She oversees the Patient Safety Program for the hospital and CBOCs, including safety reporting, root cause analyses, and other patient safety and quality improvement work within the organization with the goal of promoting a culture of safety within VA facilities for VA patients, families, and employees. Dr. Sabol is a co-preceptor of the PGY1 Medication Safety elective. She is also a certified VHA Mentor, a certified VHA Lean Yellow Belt, has a teaching certificate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed the Zablocki LEAD program in May 2025.