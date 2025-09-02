Mohammed Hamdan, PharmD, BCGP received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and is board certified in geriatrics. He worked at the Zablocki VA Medical Center as a clinical pharmacist for three years serving geriatric patients in the Community Living Center, Geriatric Evaluation and Management (GEM) and Palliative Care units before transitioning to Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC) in 2018, where he functions as a Clinical Pharmacy Provider and provides medication management including direct disease state management and anticoagulation monitoring for geriatric patients in an outpatient setting. Mohammed also serves as a part of the Geriatric Outpatient Consult Clinic as part of pharmacy team. He serves as the primary preceptor for residents and students on the geriatrics rotation as well as a preceptor for the longitudinal anticoagulation rotation for our PGY-1 residents. . He is a member of the Veterans Health Education Council.