Morgan Berger is a Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner at the Milo C Huempfner VA Health Care Center in Green Bay. Morgan graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy in 2017. She then completed her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice residency at the Milo C Huempfner VA Health Care Center. She assumed her role in Primary Care the following year where she also serves as a preceptor for residents and students.