Nicole Huebner

Nicole Huebner PharmD

Clinical pharmacist

VA Milwaukee health care

Email:

Phone:

Nicole Huebner is a Green Bay pharmacy preceptor.

Nicole Huebner graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Madison School of Pharmacy and completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. She is currently a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Cleveland, Wis., Community-Based Outpatient Clinic.  She is the preceptor for the Rural Health rotation. Her practice focuses on chronic disease state management and smoking cessation

