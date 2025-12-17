Nicole Huebner PharmD
Clinical pharmacist
VA Milwaukee health care
Nicole Huebner is a Green Bay pharmacy preceptor.
Nicole Huebner graduated from the University of Wisconsin- Madison School of Pharmacy and completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice residency at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. She is currently a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in Primary Care at the Cleveland, Wis., Community-Based Outpatient Clinic. She is the preceptor for the Rural Health rotation. Her practice focuses on chronic disease state management and smoking cessation