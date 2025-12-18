Nicole Zimmerman is a Hematology/Oncology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist. She earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Regis University in Denver, Colo. She completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., and her PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residency at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wis. After residency she stayed on at Froedtert covering inpatient, clinic and infusion oncology services. She then went on to work as the Clinical Oncology Pharmacy Lead at ThedaCare Cancer Center in Appleton, Wis. before coming to VA. Nicole joined the Green Bay VA in 2022 where she manages oral and intravenous chemotherapies, supportive care and non-oncology infusions. She precepts pharmacy residents on their oncology rotations. Nicole’s professional affiliations include the Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) and the Association of VA Hematology/Oncology (AVAHO).