Ray Miller, RPh received his bachelor’s in pharmacy from Midwestern University in 1999. He started his inpatient career at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, PA focusing on oncology and critical care. Moving to Wisconsin in 2009, he continued his inpatient career at Aurora St. Luke’s Hospital. Two years later, in 2009, he made his move to the Zablocki VA Medical Center as a clinical staff pharmacist staffing the ICU as well as staffing the outpatient pharmacy. Moving into a supervisory role in 2016, he spent 6 years as the inpatient pharmacy supervisor before going back to a staffing role in 2022. He has recently moved to a Home Based Primary Care role at the Zablocki VA. Ray is the pharmacy representative for the Falls, Mobility, and Beyond Committee.