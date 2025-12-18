Ryan Prouty PharmD, BCPS
Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner
VA Milwaukee health care
Ryan Prouty is a Green Bay pharmacy preceptor.
Ryan Prouty graduated from South Dakota State University and completed a PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at the VA Black Hills Health Care System in Hot Springs, South Dakota. He is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care at the Milo C. Huempfner VA Health Care Center in Green Bay where he also serves as a preceptor for students and residents.