Skip to Content
Ryan Prouty

Ryan Prouty PharmD, BCPS

Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner

VA Milwaukee health care

Email:

Phone:

Ryan Prouty is a Green Bay pharmacy preceptor.

Ryan Prouty graduated from South Dakota State University and completed a PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at the VA Black Hills Health Care System in Hot Springs, South Dakota.  He is a Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner in Primary Care at the Milo C. Huempfner VA Health Care Center in Green Bay where he also serves as a preceptor for students and residents. 

Last updated: 