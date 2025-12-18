Shannon Pace, PharmD, is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy. He completed his PGY-1 pharmacy practice residency at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, Ill. Currently he is associate chief of pharmacy and the residency director of the PGY-1 pharmacy residency at the Milo C. Huempfner outpatient clinic in Green Bay. He serves as preceptor for the administrative rotation for the PGY-1 residents.