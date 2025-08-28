Steven Finkenbinder, PharmD, AE-C graduated from the Appalachian College of Pharmacy and serves as the Internal Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Clement J Zablocki VAMC. Prior to joining the VAMC he worked in a variety of outpatient management positions where one of his biggest accomplishments was developing a robust transition of care program at an outside hospital. Steve served on the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin (PSW) board of directors from 2019 to 2021 where he continues to be actively involved and is a certified asthma educator. Steve joined the VAMC pharmacy team in 2019 as a staff pharmacist and was promoted to his current position in 2022. In his current role he serves as the primary pharmacist for a general medicine team, the primary pharmacist on the nutrition support team, and member on the drug safety and nutrition subcommittees. Steve precepts both IPPE and APPE students as well as PGY1 residents during their internal medicine rotation.