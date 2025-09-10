Steven Kennedy, PharmD, BCPS is an inpatient clinical pharmacy specialist at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center. He functions as a member of the inpatient cardiology service and is a preceptor for pharmacy students and residents on the cardiology rotation. Steve earned his PharmD degree in 2009 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. He then completed a PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Zablocki VA. After residency Steve attained board certification in pharmacotherapy (BCPS) and worked as a staff pharmacist at the Zablocki VA prior to transitioning to his current role as the cardiology clinical pharmacy specialist.