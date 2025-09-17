Timothy Vogt, PharmD, is originally from Duluth, Minnesota. He received his Doctor of Pharmacy from Concordia University Wisconsin School of Pharmacy and his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Concordia University St. Paul. He is currently completing her PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and is enrolled in their teaching certificate program. His professional interests include mental health, infectious disease, and ambulatory care. In his free time, he enjoys playing sand volleyball, going to Brewer’s games, practicing yoga, and attending Milwaukee’s many festivals.