Victoria "Tori" Strong, PharmD received her Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Tennessee State University and Doctor of Pharmacy from Concordia University-Wisconsin School of Pharmacy. Following graduation, she began her career in retail pharmacy before beginning her tenure at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center in 2017. As a clinical pharmacist at the VA, Tori worked in various capacities in both inpatient and outpatient pharmacy. She was promoted to Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor in 2020 and served in this role for over 2 years before becoming Pharmacy Informatics Manager. As Outpatient Pharmacy Supervisor, Tori oversaw outpatient pharmacy operations, providing support to pharmacy staff, nursing, clinicians, and caregivers to accommodate patient needs while maintaining VHA directives. As Informatics Manager, she plays a significant role in pharmacy automation and data analytics. Tori is a preceptor for the PGY2 Medication Use Safety Informatics rotation.