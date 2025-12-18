Wendy Antoine PharmD, BCPS
Clinical pharmacist specialist
VA Milwaukee health care
Email:
Phone:
Wendy Antoine is a Green Bay clinical pharmacist specialist.
Wendy Antoine received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy in 2010. She previously worked as a pharmacy manager at a retail pharmacy before starting as a Primary Care clinical pharmacist at the John H. Bradley VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Appleton, Wis., in 2015. She is board certified in pharmacotherapy (BCPS).