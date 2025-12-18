Skip to Content
Wendy Antoine

Wendy Antoine PharmD, BCPS

Clinical pharmacist specialist

VA Milwaukee health care

Email:

Phone:

Wendy Antoine is a Green Bay clinical pharmacist specialist.

Wendy Antoine received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of Wisconsin School of Pharmacy in 2010.  She previously worked as a pharmacy manager at a retail pharmacy before starting as a Primary Care clinical pharmacist at the John H. Bradley VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinic in Appleton, Wis., in 2015.   She is board certified in pharmacotherapy (BCPS).

Last updated: 