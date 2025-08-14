William Blaser

William (Bill) Blaser, PharmD is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. He completed a PGY-1 residency at Aurora Health Care and has since staffed in the intensive care unit and the operating room. Currently he is an Inpatient Clinical Pharmacy Specialist who is a member of the critical care team and is integrated with the SICU and MICU interdisciplinary teams. Further, Bill is an active member of the Critical Care and Resuscitation committees. Bill currently precepts the Critical Care rotation for PGY1, PGY2-ID, and PGY2 Internal Med residents.