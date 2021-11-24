Getting a shot? Know where to go!

Coming to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center for a COVID-19 vaccination/booster or flu shot? Here’s what you need to know:

Where do I get my shot?

All shots are given in the Quick Shot clinic, which is part of the ZIHP clinic.

Where is the ZIHP clinic?

The ZIHP clinic is NOT located in the main hospital; it is located at the west end of Building 70.

(Check out this video on how to get there: https://fb.watch/9u6uW8nYOq/)

What’s the best way to get to the ZIHP clinic?

Do NOT park in the main hospital parking; instead, follow the signs along Washington Street and access the clinic through the circle drive. (See map or watch the accompanying video.)

Where do I park?

There is designated parking for the Quick Shot/ZIHP clinic in the circle drive near the giant, orange, dancing inflatable. (We call it “Zippy.”)

I entered through the East Entrance. Do I have to go back out, get in my car and drive to the ZIHP clinic?

No. But be aware the walk from the East Entrance to the ZIHP clinic is very long; about a quarter of a mile when you factor in walking from your car to the hospital (half mile round trip).

That’s daunting. Can you help?

Yes. Escorts are more than happy to take you to the clinic in a wheelchair if you prefer.

I don’t have an appointment. Can I just walk in and get my shot?

No. All shots are given by appointment only. You can make an appointment by calling 414-384-2000, ext. 49069.

What if I’m already in the hospital for a separate appointment. Can I get a shot at the same time?

Yes, if there is either an opening in the schedule at ZIHP (demand is currently high at this time and all the time slots may be booked for that day) or the clinic you are receiving care from also offers the flu shot. Your health care team can help coordinate your flu vaccination while you are here.

Can I get my COVID vaccine/booster and a flu shot at the same time?

Yes, if appointments are available at ZIHP for the COVID booster. CDC has determined that getting both shots at the same time is safe.

How should I prepare for my shot?

Wear a mask. Please have your Veteran ID card. If you’re getting a COVID booster, bring the immunization card you received when you got your initial shot. Wear a short-sleeved shirt so the nurse can give you the shot more easily.

I’m fully vaccinated. Do I still need to wear a mask?

Yes. Everyone in the facility is required to wear a mask at all times in order to keep Veterans and our staff as safe as possible. If you don’t have a mask, we will provide one for you.

How long will it take?

Anyone getting a COVID vaccine or booster will be required to wait 15 minutes after getting the shot in order to be monitored for any side effects. There is no wait time after the flu shot. Also, if the clinic is crowded, there may be a short wait before you get the shot(s).

I am unvaccinated, but would like to get vaccinated. Can I do that in the Quick Shot/ZIHP clinic?

Yes. We are providing the Pfizer vaccine to all Veterans, their family and caregivers.