Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Stories

VA Milwaukee health care top stories.

Veteran lauds benefits of VA Video Connect

Bill Farmer is an early adopter when it comes to health care technology. The Vietnam Veteran has been using VA Video Connect for five years and loves it.

Veteran Bill Farmer chats with Dr. Mary Ellis via VA Video Connect

'Self-care is not selfish': Milwaukee VA chaplain advocates taking time for yourself

If you think taking a vacation is self-care, think again.

Milwaukee VA Chaplain Robert Allen with book

Milwaukee VA hosts traveling exhibit featuring local female Veterans

More than 2 million women have served in the U.S. armed forces, but their contributions are often overlooked.

A woman checks out the

Milwaukee VA takes lead in wheelchair concussion assessment

Just like athletes in traditional sports, wheelchair athletes can suffer injuries.

Wheelchair lacrosse game

Old Main renovation reaps national honors

The renovation of Old Main into housing for Veterans has reaped a prestigious national award.

Medical center award for Old Main renovation

Milwaukee VA at forefront of groundbreaking carpal tunnel procedure

A groundbreaking surgery that can have carpal tunnel sufferers back at work in a matter of days instead of weeks or months is being performed at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

carpal tunnel procedure

Reach Out initiative aims to curb Veteran suicides

Preventing suicide by Veterans could be as easy as two words: Reach out.

Dr. Bert Berger, head of mental health services for the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, talks to media after a kickoff event for the ReachOutWis.org initiative, aimed at curbing Veterans suicide.

Help protect yourself and others: Get the shot

COVID-19 cases are surging. Hospitals are full. What can you do to stay safe and healthy? Get the shot.

Vet getting COVID booster

Vets get creative for annual festival

A number of works by local Veterans will be eligible for national recognition as part of the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

Artwork by Mark Lewis

Milwaukee VA honored for reducing food waste

A program that reduces food waste at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center – and helps feed Veterans in need -- has received accolades from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Food Service workers pose with certificate
Prev
7 8 9
Next