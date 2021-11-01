Stories
VA Milwaukee health care top stories.
Veteran lauds benefits of VA Video Connect
Bill Farmer is an early adopter when it comes to health care technology. The Vietnam Veteran has been using VA Video Connect for five years and loves it.
'Self-care is not selfish': Milwaukee VA chaplain advocates taking time for yourself
If you think taking a vacation is self-care, think again.
Milwaukee VA hosts traveling exhibit featuring local female Veterans
More than 2 million women have served in the U.S. armed forces, but their contributions are often overlooked.
Milwaukee VA takes lead in wheelchair concussion assessment
Just like athletes in traditional sports, wheelchair athletes can suffer injuries.
Old Main renovation reaps national honors
The renovation of Old Main into housing for Veterans has reaped a prestigious national award.
Milwaukee VA at forefront of groundbreaking carpal tunnel procedure
A groundbreaking surgery that can have carpal tunnel sufferers back at work in a matter of days instead of weeks or months is being performed at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.
Reach Out initiative aims to curb Veteran suicides
Preventing suicide by Veterans could be as easy as two words: Reach out.
Help protect yourself and others: Get the shot
COVID-19 cases are surging. Hospitals are full. What can you do to stay safe and healthy? Get the shot.
Vets get creative for annual festival
A number of works by local Veterans will be eligible for national recognition as part of the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
Milwaukee VA honored for reducing food waste
A program that reduces food waste at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center – and helps feed Veterans in need -- has received accolades from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.