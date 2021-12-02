Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center is now accepting applications for the Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program funded through the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA). The program is funded for 15 residents and will begin on July 18, 2022.
As a nurse resident, you will receive a stipend and benefits during your year of advanced training. Permanent employee positions after the 12-month program will be dependent on RN vacancies. After 8 years, 94% of graduates are hired by the VA.
This federally-funded registered nurse residency program is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)
http://www.ccneaccreditation.org
Residency programs ensure a supervised transition to autonomous and competent clinical practice. Clinical settings:
- Provide a range of experiences in the application of nursing science and practice.
- Provide exposure to Veterans of varying backgrounds and cultures.
- Foster graduated responsibility in carrying out professional functions.
Veteran-centric continuity of care is stressed in transitions of care from inpatient to outpatient settings, acute and long-term care, spinal cord injury/illness, and mental health programs.
You will be an integral part of interdisciplinary teams and can enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings.
As a successful graduate of the program, you will be well positioned to initiate your professional nursing career.
- United States citizen
- Graduated from a CCNE or NLNAC accredited program with a BSN or MSN between 12/2021 and 6/2022 serving in your FIRST nursing role.
- Minimum cumulative grade point (average of 3.25 on a 4-point scale)
- Current, unrestricted RN license (obtained by 6/18/22)
- Must pass pre-employment medical exam and drug testing
- Be proficient in spoken and written English
- Be physically capable of walking, bending, stooping, and some lifting in the direct care of patients. There may also be extended periods of sitting.
- Must be able to complete 366 days of training starting July 18, 2022
If you meet the eligibility requirements, please submit the following:
- Cover letter, including why you are interested in this Residency program
- Resume
- School transcript (does not need to be official for application process)
- Three letters of reference, including one reference from a senior year nursing faculty member
- DD 214 (if Veteran)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (VA Form 10-2850D) http://www.va.gov/vaforms/medical/pdf/vha-10-2850d-fill.pdf
Application Deadline: Jan. 31, 2022, at 4 p.m.
Interviews: February 2022
- Nurse residents are clinical trainees, not employees
- Resident trainee appointments are for one year and one day to accrue benefits, including health insurance
- Benefits (four hours of sick leave and four hours of vacation/annual leave per two-week pay period)
- Stipend $58,303 per annum 2020-21 ($28.03/hour). 2022-2023 rate to be determined.
ATTN: Nurse Residency Program Manager
vhamiwnurseresident@va.gov
Office 414-384-2000, ext. 43890
Mail application packet to:
Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center
5000 W. National Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53295
Attention Program Manager Registered Nurse Residency Program
Nursing Education and Research
10AS Room 10119
OR email to vhamiwnurseresident@va.gov
OR fax to 414-389-4221
The Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center delivers primary, secondary, and tertiary medical care in:
- 196 Acute beds (ICU and Progressive Care, Cardiology, Medical-Oncology, Medical-Surgical, Mental Health)
- 113 Community Living Center beds (Palliative/Hospice, Geriatric Evaluation, Rehabilitation, Long-term care, Community Homes)
- 150 Domiciliary beds (Substance Abuse Rehabilitation, Psychiatric Rehabilitation, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder)
- 38 Spinal Cord Injury beds
- 24,192 ED Visits (FY 2018)
- 9,058 Inpatient Admissions (FY 2018)
- 824,165 Outpatient visits (FY 2018)
Shared Governance Councils support the Relationship-Based Care (RBC) Nursing Practice Model, which is a foundation for our nursing philosophy of care: to achieve excellence in healthcare through the caring relationship between the Veteran and professional nurse in a healing environment. Councils reporting to the Nurse Executive Council:
- Nursing Practice
- Professional Development
- Evidence-Based Practice, Quality Improvement and Research
- Advanced Practice Registered Nurse