Skills and didactic knowledge described as requirements for advanced clinical practice are included in the curricular modules, didactics and instructional material. The fellow will have the opportunity to advance their skill set through their participation in interdisciplinary meeting/huddles, staff in-services/instruction, program development, group activity discussions/developments, journal clubs and participation in scholarly activity.

The VA has taken care to implement a holistic approach to treatment which provides the fellow with ample opportunity to work alongside many clinical disciplines to support the health and well-being of our Veteran population. Clinical instruction will consist of managing a caseload of patients with mental health conditions, one-on-one mentoring sessions with highly experienced mentor and didactic curriculum/instruction.

Our curriculum meets AOTA standards and prepares the fellows to meet the particular needs of our patient population. Through specialized learning activities and structured one-on-one mentoring, a fellow can develop strengths and expand on their areas of interest. We place emphasis on individual research/learning and evidence-based practice, in addition to the clinical curriculum.

The ZVAMC Occupational Therapy Mental Health Fellowship will focus on the fellow’s development of knowledge, competency, and advanced practice skills in the following core areas: