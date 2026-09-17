The Zablocki VAMC Occupational Therapy Physical Rehabilitation Fellowship selects one candidate from a pool of applicants annually. The fellow will rotate through three areas of clinical practice: Inpatient Acute Care/Rehabilitation, Spinal Cord Injury/Disorders and Outpatient OT Clinic.

Program design is in accordance with the AOTA 2025 standards of continuing competence and fellowship program criteria/guidelines. The foundation of the program is over 1400 hours to include didactic and clinical education, mentored service delivery (≥350 hours), and non-mentored service delivery. Additional experiences include, but not limited to: staff in-services, interdisciplinary care plan development and journal club implementation. The program also focuses on in-depth experience in clinical practice skills, education and research.

The fellow will have the opportunity to instruct in the MSOT program at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM). The fellow will receive adjunct faculty status for instruction in both the Physical Rehabilitation I/II class and lab of the Fall and Spring semesters.