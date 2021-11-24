Physical Therapy Neurologic Residency Program

Our program strives to provide residents with:

High-quality didactic programming on foundational principles of neurologic clinical practice as outlined in the Description of Residency Practice in Neurology.

Advanced mentoring in neurologic clinical practice with master clinicians.

Opportunities for the residents to educate others about neurologic disorders, their evaluation and treatment.

Research exposure through scholarly activities.

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center Neurologic Residency Program, in affiliation with Marquette University, selects three candidates from a large pool of applicants annually. Residents rotate through three areas of clinical practice: Inpatient Acute Care/Rehabilitation, Spinal Cord Injury/Disorders and Outpatient Neurologic Clinic.

Program design is in accordance with American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education Guidelines. This includes 32 hours/week of clinical treatment with Veterans with neurologic diagnosis. Additionally, the program also collaborates with other outside sites to improve the resident’s exposure to neurologic patient populations not commonly seen at the VA.

Residents participate in four hours of mentorship a week with expert clinicians and didactic education at the Zablocki VAMC, as well as additional experiences including, but not limited to: rounding, specialty clinics, interdisciplinary team participation, staff in-service presentations and clinical education.

Marquette University’s Physical Therapy Program provides residents with teaching opportunities in neurologic coursework; residents will receive adjunct faculty status.

Residents are expected to participate in and lead national neurologic residency journal club sessions, provide in-service presentations to VA staff and are encouraged to attend American Physical Therapy Association's Combined Section Meeting. Funding to attend CSM is not provided, but authorized absence will be granted.

Upon successful completion of the residency, a graduate is qualified to apply and sit for the APTA Neurologic Clinical Specialty examination. The Milwaukee VAMC Neurological Residency Program has an overall NCS exam pass rate of 100 percent.