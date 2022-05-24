Seeking experienced medical schedulers

We're hiring heroes! The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is seeking qualified RNs, LPNs and CNAs. Learn more here.

Prepare for a visit: Medical-grade masks are required and are available at all entrances. Please review visitation rules under "Visitor Information" listed for each facility under "Locations."

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center and some outpatient clinics. Second booster shots are now available by appointment only. To get an initial vaccine or booster in Milwaukee, call 414-384-2000, ext. 49069. Booster shots are also available at community-based outpatient clinics in Green Bay, Cleveland and Appleton. Visit our vaccine information page.