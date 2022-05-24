 Skip to Content

Seeking experienced medical schedulers

The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is seeking experienced patient schedulers for the coordination, care and treatment of our nation’s Veterans.

Pay ranges from $20.21 to $26.27 an hour and includes a benefits package with a federal pension and eligibility to participate in the Thrift Savings Plan (401K). 

We offer work-life balance: Medical schedulers who are new to federal service annually earn 13 days of vacation, 13 sick days and 11 paid federal holidays.

Full-time and part-time opportunities are available on all shifts.  Previous health-care scheduling experience is preferred.

If interested, email your resume to VHAMIWHRJobApplications@va.gov.   

Phone interviews will be conducted with highly qualified candidates. VA is an equal opportunity employer.

 

