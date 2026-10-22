Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

Volunteer opportunities are available for adults. Volunteers can work with patients or behind the scenes to help the VA run smoothly.

Contact Milwaukee VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 414-384-2000, ext. 41803, or e-mail vhamiwvolunteerservice@va.gov to discuss your interests. New volunteer positions open every day.

Volunteers are required to serve 60 hours in a given year

All new volunteers are required to complete an application

Volunteers must be vaccinated against the flu, or sign a waiver/wear a mask December 1 to March 31

Allow us to run background checks

Agree to be fingerprinted



When accepted, new volunteers work with Milwaukee VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement to match to an assignment and complete the volunteer training orientation. Staff in the assignment areas provide additional training and orientation as needed.

Volunteer opportunities will be available for youth ages 14-17 during the summer. More information will come out in the spring.