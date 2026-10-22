Volunteer or donate
VA Milwaukee Health Care System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Volunteer opportunities are available for adults. Volunteers can work with patients or behind the scenes to help the VA run smoothly.
Contact Milwaukee VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 414-384-2000, ext. 41803, or e-mail vhamiwvolunteerservice@va.gov to discuss your interests. New volunteer positions open every day.
- Volunteers are required to serve 60 hours in a given year
- All new volunteers are required to complete an application
- Volunteers must be vaccinated against the flu, or sign a waiver/wear a mask December 1 to March 31
- Allow us to run background checks
- Agree to be fingerprinted
When accepted, new volunteers work with Milwaukee VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement to match to an assignment and complete the volunteer training orientation. Staff in the assignment areas provide additional training and orientation as needed.
Volunteer opportunities will be available for youth ages 14-17 during the summer. More information will come out in the spring.
Make a donation
Thank you for generously supporting the Veterans at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center!
Your contributions help with Veterans' experience and aid in their wellness and recovery.
100% of donations benefit Veterans and are tax deductible. As a donor, you may specify how you would like your contribution to be used in support of Veterans.
QUESTIONS?
Please call Milwaukee VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement at
Donate by mail
If you'd like to make a donation to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, please send a check (payable to "Clement J. Zablocki VAMC") to the following address:
Clement J. Zablocki VAMC
Attn: Milwaukee VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement, Building 70, Room C-16
5000 W. National Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53295
If you have an area preference, please designate a program area, or reference a GPF number (see list below):
How to make a material donation in person
Some donors prefer to make monetary contributions to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, and others prefer to donate goods needed by Veterans. We accept donations at our facility, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295.
Your material donations are used to support Veterans at our medical center.
For more information on donating materials, or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact Milwaukee VA's Center for Development and Civic Engagement at:
Phone:
Donate money or time
If you would like to volunteer to donate your time, or some financial assistance, please visit the Milwaukee VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement Volunteer or Donate Page.
Online Donation
Donate online · Customer Self-Service (va.gov)
- Select Milwaukee-Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center as your facility
- Follow the prompts