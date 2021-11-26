 Skip to Content

Volunteer or donate

VA Milwaukee Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.

Become a volunteer

Coming soon!

Currently we are not accepting new volunteers due to COVID-19. Please watch for updates.

Make a donation

Thank you for generously supporting the Veterans at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center!

Your contributions help with Veterans' experience and aid in their wellness and recovery.

100% of donations benefit Veterans and are tax deductible. As a donor, you may specify how you would like your contribution to be used in support of Veterans.

QUESTIONS?

Please call Voluntary Service at 414-384-2000, ext. 41803

Some donors prefer to make monetary contributions to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, and others prefer to donate goods needed by Veterans. We accept donations at our facility, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295.

Your material donations are used to support Veterans at our medical center.

For more information on donating materials, or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact Voluntary Services at:

Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 41803

Email: vhamiwvolunteerservice@va.gov

Coming soon!
Last updated: