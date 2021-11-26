Volunteer or donate
VA Milwaukee Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
Coming soon!
Currently we are not accepting new volunteers due to COVID-19. Please watch for updates.
Make a donation
Thank you for generously supporting the Veterans at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center!
Your contributions help with Veterans' experience and aid in their wellness and recovery.
100% of donations benefit Veterans and are tax deductible. As a donor, you may specify how you would like your contribution to be used in support of Veterans.
QUESTIONS?
Please call Voluntary Service at 414-384-2000, ext. 41803
If you'd like to make a donation to the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center, please send a check (payable to "Clement J. Zablocki VAMC") to the following address:
Clement J. Zablocki VAMC
Attn: Voluntary Service Building 70, Room C-16
5000 W. National Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53295
If you have an area preference, please designate a program area, or reference a GPF number (see list below):
|General Post Fund number
|Program Area
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #470
|Program Area
|Hoptel (Supports the overnight needs of Veterans traveling a distance to receive medical treatment)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #772
|Program Area
|Trauma/Rehabilitation (Supports the needs of a Veteran that has had multiple traumatic injuries)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #776
|Program Area
|Homeless Veterans (Supports the needs of the homeless Veteran population)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #777
|Program Area
|Spinal Cord Injury (Supports the needs of Veterans with spinal cord injuries)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #798
|Program Area
|Mental Health (Supports the needs of Veterans receiving mental health treatment to include those diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #799
|Program Area
|Suicide Prevention (Supports the needs of Veterans)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #800
|Program Area
|Women's Health (Supports the needs of female Veterans)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #1110
|Program Area
|Library (Supports the educational & recreational needs of Veterans through books and audio/visual resources)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #1152
|Program Area
|Recreation (Supports the recreational activities & outings for Veteran patients)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #1174
|Program Area
|Fisher House (Supports the needs of Veterans’ families who are staying for extended time in the FH while the Veteran is receiving inpatient medical treatment)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #1175
|Program Area
|Walk a Mile or More (WAMM) (Supports Veterans that are in an exercise group that meets regularly, for holiday parties, t-shirts, and incentives)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #1200
|Program Area
|Palliative Care (Supports the needs of Veterans that are end of life)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #1210
|Program Area
|Social Work Emergency Fund (Supports the emergency needs of Veterans, such as transportation)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #1300
|Program Area
|Community Living Center (Supports the needs of Veterans in a Nursing Home setting)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #3000
|Program Area
|Vet Center (Supports Combat Veterans and their families by providing a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #6000
|Program Area
|Transitional Rehabilitation (Supports the needs of Veterans participating in a residential program in a therapeutic “real world” setting with a focus on progressive return to independent living)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #9070
|Program Area
|General Post Fund (Supports the needs of ALL Veteran patients; if a monetary donation comes in without a GPF designation, it is deposited into this account)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #9074
|Program Area
|Occupation Therapy, Physical Therapy and Speech Therapy (Supports the needs of Veteran patients who are receiving Therapy in Occupation Therapy, Physical Therapy and Speech Therapy)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #9200
|Program Area
|Holiday Fund (Supports the holiday needs of Veterans during the holiday season)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #9881:
|Program Area
|Chaplain Fund (Supports the religious needs of Veteran patients)
|General Post Fund number
|GPF #9888
|Program Area
|Vet Recovery Day Treatment (Supports the psychosocial needs of Veterans that have a severe mental health diagnosis)
Some donors prefer to make monetary contributions to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, and others prefer to donate goods needed by Veterans. We accept donations at our facility, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53295.
Your material donations are used to support Veterans at our medical center.
For more information on donating materials, or to schedule a time to drop off your donation, please contact Voluntary Services at:
Phone: 414-384-2000, ext. 41803
If you would like to volunteer to donate your time, or some financial assistance, please visit the VA Voluntary Service Volunteer or Donate Page.
Online Donation
Donate online · Customer Self-Service (va.gov)
- Select Milwaukee-Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center as your facility
- Follow the prompts