Locations

Main location

Milwaukee Vet Center Address 7910 North 76th Street Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53223-3916 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 414-902-5561 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Milwaukee Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Milwaukee Vet Center - Fond du Lac Located at Fond du Lac County Annex 50 N. Portland Street Fond du Lac, WI 54935 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 414-902-5561 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Milwaukee Vet Center - Milwaukee County CVSO Located at Milwaukee County CVSO 6401 W. Greenfield Ave Milwaukee, WI 53214 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 414-902-5561 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Milwaukee Vet Center - Sheboygan Falls Located at Sheboygan County Center 650 Forest Avenue Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 414-902-5561 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Milwaukee Vet Center - Waukesha Located at Waukesha County Health and Human Services Center 514 Riverview Avenue Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 414-902-5561 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Milwaukee Vet Center - West Bend Located at Washington County Government Center 432 E Washington Street West Bend, WI 53095 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 414-902-5561 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.