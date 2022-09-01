Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Milwaukee Vet Center

Address

7910 North 76th Street
Suite 100
Milwaukee, WI 53223-3916

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Front of Vet Center; one story building

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Milwaukee Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Milwaukee Vet Center - Fond du Lac

Located at

Fond du Lac County Annex
50 N. Portland Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Front of Fond du Lac Co. Annex

Milwaukee Vet Center - Milwaukee County CVSO

Located at

Milwaukee County CVSO
6401 W. Greenfield Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53214

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Brick building with stairs located on Greenfield Avenue

Milwaukee Vet Center - Sheboygan Falls

Located at

Sheboygan County Center
650 Forest Avenue
Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Front of Sheboygan County Center

Milwaukee Vet Center - Waukesha

Located at

Waukesha County Health and Human Services Center
514 Riverview Avenue
Waukesha, WI 53188

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Waukesha CAP

Milwaukee Vet Center - West Bend

Located at

Washington County Government Center
432 E Washington Street
West Bend, WI 53095

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Orange building on Washington Avenue

Vet Centers in other areas

