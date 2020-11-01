VA Minneapolis health care

 Skip to Content
At Minneapolis VA Health Care System, our health care teams are deeply experienced and guided by the needs of Veterans, their families, and caregivers. Find a health facility near you, and manage your health online. Sign up for community events and updates.

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417-2309
Main phone: 612-725-2000
Mental health clinic: 612-467-1921
My Life, My Story by Gene

"Boys were always taught pull up your boot straps – don’t cry – get on with it. I have tried to impart to my grandson if you’ve got an issue, let’s talk about it."

Now is the time to upgrade to My HealtheVet Premium

If you've been waiting to get your free Premium My HealtheVet account, now is the time! Advanced tier accounts will be discontinued in September.

