Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Baptisms

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Communion

Funerals

Weddings

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend:

Roman Catholic Mass

Sunday, 8:30 a.m. CT

Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. CT

Roman Catholic Mass

Sunday, 8:30 a.m. CT

Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. CT

Inter-Denominational Christian Service

Sunday, 10:00 a.m.

Monday through Saturday, 12:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, 10:00 a.m.

Monday through Saturday, 12:30 p.m. CT

Muslim

Friday, 1:00 p.m. CT Jum’ah Prayers

Friday, 1:00 p.m. CT Jum'ah Prayers

Inter-Faith Service

Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. CT

Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. CT

Inter-Denominational Christian Healing Service

First Wednesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. CT

First Wednesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. CT

Catholic Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick

Celebrated at the 11:30 a.m. CT Mass as announced

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, at 612-725-2027, ext. 2027.

Interfaith Chapel

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

First floor, Flag Atrium

Map of Minneapolis campus

Hours: 24/7