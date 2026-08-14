Chaplain services

Minneapolis VA chaplains are clinically trained in spiritual and emotional care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stay. Our Interfaith Chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.

Primary role of VA chaplains

To listen and support

Listen to you and your family, respecting what you have been through

Provide support to you and your family

Support and work with you to answer tough questions

Assist with ethical concerns

Help honor the work you have done for your country

Help with feelings of guilt and self-forgiveness. After leaving active duty, some people feel guilty about things they had to do during their military service. This may include things they would not have done during peacetime.

To help with decisions

Help with decision-making

Support difficult end-of-life decisions

To help with health care communication

Help with advance directives. These are legal forms giving directions about your wishes for your health care. They are used if you become unable to make decisions for yourself due to a medical condition. Learn more at "Making Decisions: Advance Care Planning"

Communicate between the care team, you and your family members

Assist with discharge planning and connect you with support, such as clergy members in your community

To offer spiritual care

Perform religion-specific ceremonies or services, such as meditation, prayer, reading holy texts, observance of holy days, etc.

Help you connect or reconnect with God or a higher power

To provide grief support

Provide grief support. See the Whole Health handout “Coping with Grief Following a Death” for more information

Spiritual and religious services

Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:

Bereavement (grief and loss) care

Comfort and counseling

Religious rights/sacraments

Worship services

Chaplains are here for people of all faiths and traditions and will work with you to observe your tradition in a meaningful and appropriate way.

Roman Catholic Mass - Chapel (1S-125)

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, 7:30 a.m.

Saturday, 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Saturday, 4:00 p.m. Inter-Denominational Christian Service - Chapel (1S-125)

Sunday, 10:00 a.m.

Sunday, 10:00 a.m. Muslim - Chapel (1S-125)

Friday, 1:00 p.m. Jum’ah Prayers

Friday, 1:00 p.m. Jum’ah Prayers Inter-Faith Service Prayer/Meditation - Interfaith Room (1S-101)

Tuesday, 8:15 a.m.

Tuesday, 8:15 a.m. Catholic Sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick

Celebrated at Mass as announced

Religious Services Schedule is Subject to Change

Benefits

Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:

Faster healing

Greater coping skills

Reduced pain

Better quality of life

For more information, please call our chaplain, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, at -2027.

Interfaith Chapel

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

First floor, Flag Atrium, 1S-125

Map of Minneapolis campus

Hours: 24/7