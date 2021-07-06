Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at Minneapolis VA Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Billing and insurance
Pay your Minneapolis VA health care bill online, by phone or by mail. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Community care
Get local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Policies
Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Minneapolis VA health care. To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.
Mailing address
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
Call center phone numbers
Please contact our call center if you need medical advice, have questions about your medication, or need to schedule a non-urgent appointment. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Local: 612-725-2000
Toll-free: 866-414-5058
After hours
Please contact our VA Nurse Line if you need medical advice or have questions about your medication and it is after 4:00 p.m. or on a weekend/holiday.
Toll-free: 866-687-7382
Adaptive sports
612-467-3947
Addiction and substance abuse treatment
612-467-1921
Advice nurse
612-467-1100
Advice nurse (after hours)
866-687-7382
ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) clinic
612-467-7005
Amputation care
612-629-7797
Blind and low vision rehabilitation
612-629-7535
Cancer care
612-467-5193
Caregiver support
612-467-5405
Chaplain service
612-467-2027
Community care
612-467-6565
Complementary and alternative medicine
612-725-2000
COVID-19 vaccines
612-467-1100
Dental/oral surgery
612-467-2039
Foster home program
612-243-7982
Gastroenterology
612-467-4199
Geriatrics
612-467-2051
Gynecology
612-467-2487
Health and wellness learning center
612-467-2228
Hematology/oncology
612-467-5193
HIV/hepatitis
612-467-1100
Homeless Veteran care
612-313-3240
Internal medicine
612-725-2000
LGBTQ Veteran care
612-467-1921
Mental health care
612-467-1921
Military sexual trauma
612-467-1921
MOVE! weight management
612-629-7388
My HealtheVet coordinator
612-467-5636
Nutrition, food, and dietary
612-467-2004
Pain management
612-467-3834
Palliative and hospice care
612-467-3254
Patient advocates
612-467-2106
Pharmacy
612-467-2090
Physical medicine and rehabilitation
612-629-7797
Polytrauma and traumatic brain injury
612-629-7797
Primary care
612-725-2000
Radiology
612-467-2950
Recreation and creative arts therapy
612-467-3947
Rehabilitation and prosthetics
612-629-7797
Returning service member care
612-426-3757
Sleep medicine
612-467-1921
Smoking and tobacco cessation
612-467-4212
Spinal cord injury and disorders
612-629-7005
Suicide prevention
612-467-1921
Surgery
612-725-2000
Telehealth
612-467-4596
Veterans Bridge to Recovery program
612-313-3240
Whole health
612-725-2000
Women Veteran care
612-467-2487
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
Phone: 612-467-3012
Email: VHAMINPAO@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 866-414-5058 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by Minneapolis VA
Fax: 612-467-2197
Mail:
Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Release of Information (17B2)
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417
For questions about your request to Minneapolis VA
Phone: 612-467-1992
Additional FOIA request information
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Minneapolis.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, please contact our Web team.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018