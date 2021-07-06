 Skip to Content
Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at Minneapolis VA Health Care System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Billing and insurance

Pay your Minneapolis VA health care bill online, by phone or by mail. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Community care

Get local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Policies

Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Minneapolis VA health care. To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.

Mailing address

Minneapolis VA Medical Center
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417

Call center phone numbers

Please contact our call center if you need medical advice, have questions about your medication, or need to schedule a non-urgent appointment. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Local: 612-725-2000
Toll-free: 866-414-5058

After hours

Please contact our VA Nurse Line if you need medical advice or have questions about your medication and it is after 4:00 p.m. or on a weekend/holiday.

Toll-free: 866-687-7382

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.

Phone: 612-467-3012
Email: VHAMINPAO@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 866-414-5058 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by Minneapolis VA

Fax: 612-467-2197
Mail:

Minneapolis VA Medical Center
Release of Information (17B2)
One Veterans Drive
Minneapolis, MN 55417

For questions about your request to Minneapolis VA

Phone: 612-467-1992

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, please contact our Web team.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

