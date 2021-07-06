Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Pay your Minneapolis VA health care bill online, by phone or by mail. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Get local care in the community through approved non-VA medical providers.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at Minneapolis VA health care. To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.

Mailing address

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

One Veterans Drive

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Call center phone numbers

Please contact our call center if you need medical advice, have questions about your medication, or need to schedule a non-urgent appointment. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Local: 612-725-2000

Toll-free: 866-414-5058

After hours

Please contact our VA Nurse Line if you need medical advice or have questions about your medication and it is after 4:00 p.m. or on a weekend/holiday.

Toll-free: 866-687-7382