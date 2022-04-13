Veterans town hall (virtual)
Chippewa Valley VA Clinic, Hayward VA Clinic and Rice Lake VA Clinic - Director Kelly will provide a brief update on operating status followed by a Q&A session.
Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CT
Virtual Town Hall for Veterans & Caregivers
Chippewa Valley VA Clinic, Hayward VA Clinic and Rice Lake VA Clinic
Please join us for an update from Director Patrick Kelly and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), followed by a Q&A session for Veterans.
Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).
Join on your computer or mobile app
Click here to join the meeting
Or call in (audio only)
Phone Conference ID: 950 444 432#