Veterans town hall (virtual)

Virtual Town Hall for Veterans & Caregivers

Albert Lea VA Clinic, Lyle C. Pearson Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Rochester VA Clinic and St. James VA Clinic

Please join us for an update from Director Patrick Kelly and representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), followed by a Q&A session for Veterans.

WHEN: Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m.

Veterans and families are invited to attend virtually via Microsoft Teams (video and audio) or by telephone (audio only).

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 872-701-0185

Phone Conference ID: 997 440 902#