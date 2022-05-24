Join us at the Forest Lake YMCA for a day of splash, swim and fun

You are invited to enjoy a free day of fun at the Forest Lake YMCA with heroes like yourself!

Who: All military branches of services to include active duty (guard & reserves), Veterans and family members

When: Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: Forest Lake YMCA at 19845 Forest Rd. N, Forest Lake, MN 55025

Why: A show of appreciation, commitment, and support from the YMCA of The North to our military and Veterans to further build stronger communities

Cost: FREE

Registration Information

In order to register for this event, submit your DD-214 to Y Customer Service to confirm eligibility to attend. In your message to us, please include you are submitting your DD-214 for the American Heroes Open House on June 11 at the Forest Lake YMCA. After submitting your DD-214 form, register for the open house on June 11. You will register all family members coming to the open house at the Y.

If you have questions, please contact: Bobby K. Royal II Senior Director of Military and Veteran Engagement YMCA of the North 612-465-0525