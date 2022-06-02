Veterans and Parkinson’s: mobility and driving safety (virtual)

For many Veterans living with Parkinson's disease, one of the most common needs and challenges is maintaining their independence. We will hear from Parkinson's disease experts, including a movement disorder specialist, physical therapist, and occupational therapist, discussing common PD-related mobility challenges and the importance of recognizing and managing fall risk and driving safety. We will also explore mobility aids and home modifications, including eligibility and how to access these services through the VA Healthcare System no matter where you live.

This program is open to people with Parkinson's, their family, friends, and the community. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required.

Speakers

Dr. Ergun Uc, MD

Neurology Service | Iowa City VA Health Care System

Director, Division of Movement Disorders, Neurology

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, a Parkinson's Foundation Center of Excellence

Hillari S. Olson, DPT, RYT-200, NDT/C

Program Coordinator, Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program

Staff Physical Therapist

Minneapolis VA Health Care System, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Derek Kent, OTR/L

Staff Occupational Therapist, PD and Movement Disorders Program

Minneapolis VA Health Care System, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Event date

Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Event time

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT

Event location

ONLINE (Zoom)

Fees

FREE

Contact name

Elizabeth Guerrero

Contact email

Heartland@parkinson.org

Contact phone

830-253-0011