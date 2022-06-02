Veterans and Parkinson’s: mobility and driving safety (virtual)
For many Veterans living with Parkinson's disease, one of the most common needs and challenges is maintaining their independence.
Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. CT
We will hear from Parkinson's disease experts, including a movement disorder specialist, physical therapist, and occupational therapist, discussing common PD-related mobility challenges and the importance of recognizing and managing fall risk and driving safety. We will also explore mobility aids and home modifications, including eligibility and how to access these services through the VA Healthcare System no matter where you live.
This program is open to people with Parkinson's, their family, friends, and the community. There is no charge to attend, but registration is required.
Speakers
Dr. Ergun Uc, MD
Neurology Service | Iowa City VA Health Care System
Director, Division of Movement Disorders, Neurology
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, a Parkinson's Foundation Center of Excellence
Hillari S. Olson, DPT, RYT-200, NDT/C
Program Coordinator, Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders Program
Staff Physical Therapist
Minneapolis VA Health Care System, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Derek Kent, OTR/L
Staff Occupational Therapist, PD and Movement Disorders Program
Minneapolis VA Health Care System, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Event date
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Event time
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT
Event location
ONLINE (Zoom)
Fees
FREE
Contact name
Elizabeth Guerrero
Contact email
Contact phone
830-253-0011