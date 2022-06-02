Juneteenth Celebration
Join us in celebrating Juneteenth - Freedom Day! There will be events and activities, food trucks and vendors, history displays and resource tables.
- When
-
Friday, Jun 17, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where
-
outdoor main pavilion
- Cost
- Free
When
June 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where
Minneapolis VA Medical Center, outdoor main pavilion
Speakers, performers and events
- 11:00-11:15 Opening Ceremony – Patrick Kelly, Director, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
- 11:15-11:30 Juneteenth History Speaker – Mr. Jordan, Midwest and State Director of Juneteenth
- 12:00-12:30 Titambe West African Dance Ensemble
- 12:30-1:00 Dance with A Purpose Academy
- 1:00-1:20 Michael Kleber-Diggs – Poetry
- 1:30-2:00 Carolyne Naomi – Nigerian vocalist, songwriter and guitarist
- 1:30-2:00 BIPOC Special Emphasis group – Bingo, Trivia and Word Search
Food trucks
- Wilky Williams – Home of the Turkey Pork Chop
- Thai Food – Asian Food
- Wakey Wakey – All day breakfast
- Fast Eddies – BBQ
And more!