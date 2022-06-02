 Skip to Content

Juneteenth Celebration

Juneteenth - Freedom day - celebration

Join us in celebrating Juneteenth - Freedom Day! There will be events and activities, food trucks and vendors, history displays and resource tables.

When
Friday, Jun 17, 2022
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CT
Where

Minneapolis VA Medical Center

outdoor main pavilion

Cost
Free

Speakers, performers and events

  • 11:00-11:15 Opening Ceremony – Patrick Kelly, Director, Minneapolis VA Health Care System
  • 11:15-11:30 Juneteenth History Speaker – Mr. Jordan, Midwest and State Director of Juneteenth
  • 12:00-12:30 Titambe West African Dance Ensemble
  • 12:30-1:00 Dance with A Purpose Academy
  • 1:00-1:20 Michael Kleber-Diggs – Poetry
  • 1:30-2:00 Carolyne Naomi – Nigerian vocalist, songwriter and guitarist
  • 1:30-2:00 BIPOC Special Emphasis group – Bingo, Trivia and Word Search

Food trucks

  • Wilky Williams – Home of the Turkey Pork Chop
  • Thai Food – Asian Food
  • Wakey Wakey – All day breakfast
  • Fast Eddies – BBQ

And more!

