Juneteenth Celebration

Join us in celebrating Juneteenth - Freedom Day! There will be events and activities, food trucks and vendors, history displays and resource tables.

When

June 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where

Minneapolis VA Medical Center, outdoor main pavilion

Speakers, performers and events

11:00-11:15 Opening Ceremony – Patrick Kelly, Director, Minneapolis VA Health Care System

11:15-11:30 Juneteenth History Speaker – Mr. Jordan, Midwest and State Director of Juneteenth

12:00-12:30 Titambe West African Dance Ensemble

12:30-1:00 Dance with A Purpose Academy

1:00-1:20 Michael Kleber-Diggs – Poetry

1:30-2:00 Carolyne Naomi – Nigerian vocalist, songwriter and guitarist

1:30-2:00 BIPOC Special Emphasis group – Bingo, Trivia and Word Search

Food trucks

Wilky Williams – Home of the Turkey Pork Chop

Thai Food – Asian Food

Wakey Wakey – All day breakfast

Fast Eddies – BBQ

And more!