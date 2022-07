Red Cross Blood Drive

The Red Cross holds weekly blood drives on Fridays at the Minneapolis VA medical center. Please register for a specific donation time.

The Red Cross holds weekly blood drives on Fridays from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Minneapolis VA medical center, in the main auditorium.

You need to register for a specific donation time at this link:

www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

View other times for this event