MOVE! Start SMART introductory visit (virtual)

Veterans will learn about healthy eating, weight loss support and other VA nutrition services.

Medical center virtual classes using VVC

Online classes will be held every Monday at 11 a.m. and the 1st, 3rd and 5th Thursdays of each month at 1 p.m. using VA Video Connect (VVC). Contact your primary care clinic to get scheduled or call the MOVE! Program at 612-467-3600 for more information.

VVC app: https://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect

VA Community Clinic phone-based classes

Group phone-based classes for VA Community Clinics will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the morning and afternoon. Contact your primary care clinic to get scheduled or call the MOVE! Program at 612-467-3600 for more information.

View other times for this event