 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

MOVE! Start SMART introductory visit (virtual)

get started with move logo

Veterans will learn about healthy eating, weight loss support and other VA nutrition services.

When:

Thu. Sep 29, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Medical center virtual classes using VVC

Online classes will be held every Monday at 11 a.m. and the 1st, 3rd and 5th Thursdays of each month at 1 p.m. using VA Video Connect (VVC). Contact your primary care clinic to get scheduled or call the MOVE! Program at 612-467-3600 for more information.

VVC apphttps://mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect

VA Community Clinic phone-based classes

Group phone-based classes for VA Community Clinics will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the morning and afternoon. Contact your primary care clinic to get scheduled or call the MOVE! Program at 612-467-3600 for more information.

Thu. Sep 29, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Thu. Dec 29, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: