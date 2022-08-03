Parkinson’s Caregiver Virtual Support Group

The Minneapolis VA Caregiver Program is hosting a virtual group for caregivers of Veterans with Parkinson’s Disease.

Pre-Registration is required and is first come first serve. Group is limited to 15 participants. To register, call Jessica Peterson, LICSW at 612-243-7922.

We’ve gathered experts from around the VA to provide resources and information relevant to Parkinson’s Disease.

Topics include

Disease process

Movement and exercise

Falls prevention and VA issued equipment

Cognition/behavior/motivation

Self-Care

Sleep for the veteran and caregiver

Resources including respite care

Classes are offered on Mondays starting August 22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Education presentations are 45 minutes long, followed by 45 minutes of support.

Dates: 8/22, 9/12, 9/26, 10/3, 10/17, 10/31, 11/14

Registration

Pre-Registration is required and is first come first serve.

Group is limited to 15 participants.

To register, call Jessica Peterson, LICSW at 612-243-7922.

