Parkinson’s Caregiver Virtual Support Group
When:
Mon. Aug 22, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:30 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
The Minneapolis VA Caregiver Program is hosting a virtual group for caregivers of Veterans with Parkinson’s Disease.
We’ve gathered experts from around the VA to provide resources and information relevant to Parkinson’s Disease.
Topics include
- Disease process
- Movement and exercise
- Falls prevention and VA issued equipment
- Cognition/behavior/motivation
- Self-Care
- Sleep for the veteran and caregiver
- Resources including respite care
Dates and format
Classes are offered on Mondays starting August 22, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Education presentations are 45 minutes long, followed by 45 minutes of support.
Dates: 8/22, 9/12, 9/26, 10/3, 10/17, 10/31, 11/14
Registration
Pre-Registration is required and is first come first serve.
Group is limited to 15 participants.
To register, call Jessica Peterson, LICSW at 612-243-7922.
