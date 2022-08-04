 Skip to Content
Fall Prevention Through Home Safety (virtual) - Caregiver Support Program course

Learn how you can help reduce falls in the home.

When:

Tue. Aug 30, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Register by: August 12, 2022, call us at 612-467-5405. Register early as space is limited.

  • Participants must have access to internet and email as well as a device with a camera and microphone in order to participate in a virtual group.
  • You must be enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program to join the presentation.

Caregivers, join our virtual Fall Prevention Through Home Safety course where you'll learn about:

  • Four steps Caregivers can take to help reduce falls
  • How to use a screening tool to determine if you or loved ones are at risk of falls
  • How to use the home checklist to help evaluate your home through the lens of an Occupational Therapist
  • Equipment, resources and services available through the VA

