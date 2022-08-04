Fall Prevention Through Home Safety (virtual) - Caregiver Support Program course
Learn how you can help reduce falls in the home.
When:
Tue. Aug 30, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Register by: August 12, 2022, call us at 612-467-5405. Register early as space is limited.
- Participants must have access to internet and email as well as a device with a camera and microphone in order to participate in a virtual group.
- You must be enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program to join the presentation.
Caregivers, join our virtual Fall Prevention Through Home Safety course where you'll learn about:
- Four steps Caregivers can take to help reduce falls
- How to use a screening tool to determine if you or loved ones are at risk of falls
- How to use the home checklist to help evaluate your home through the lens of an Occupational Therapist
- Equipment, resources and services available through the VA
When
Where
Virtual
Presenter
Stefano Barreto, OT
Registration
Program enrollment
Interested in joining this class? You must be enrolled in the Caregiver Support Program to join the presentation. If you are a Caregiver and would like to enroll in the Caregiver Support Program call us at 612-467-5405.