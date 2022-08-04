Mindfulness for Caregivers: Paying attention, on purpose and without judgment
Mindfulness techniques to help reduce stress and improve overall wellbeing.
When:
Fri. Sep 16, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Pre-Registration required by Monday, August 29, 2022, call our program at 612-467-5405
The Wellness Series
Dates: 9/16, 9/23, 9/30 (Fridays)
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Are you a Caregiver? Would you like to learn mindfulness techniques to help reduce stress and improve overall wellbeing? If so, we invite you to attend this new 3-part series to learn about and to practice exercises that lead to improved mindfulness. This is an audio-only WebEx course that is taught by a VA Caregiver Center Instructor. A digital handout will accompany the WebEx invitation and link.
What you'll learn in this series:
- Definition and benefits of mindfulness
- The power of the pause
- Meditation, breathing, and other stress management techniques
- Making conscious decisions by using your “slow brain”
- Creating your own mandala (Note: You will need colored pencils, markers or something similar if you would like to participate in the activity on 9/23)
More topics covered:
- Finding your anchor
- How you react in a stressful situation
- Body scan
- Mindful movements
- Box Breathing
- The Volcano Exercise
- Thought Clouds
- Mindful Walking
- Setting your intention
For more information about enrolling in the Caregiver Support Program or to register for this series, please call our program at 612-467-5405.
