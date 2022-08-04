Mindfulness for Caregivers: Paying attention, on purpose and without judgment

Mindfulness techniques to help reduce stress and improve overall wellbeing.

Pre-Registration required by Monday, August 29, 2022, call our program at 612-467-5405

The Wellness Series

Dates: 9/16, 9/23, 9/30 (Fridays)

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Are you a Caregiver? Would you like to learn mindfulness techniques to help reduce stress and improve overall wellbeing? If so, we invite you to attend this new 3-part series to learn about and to practice exercises that lead to improved mindfulness. This is an audio-only WebEx course that is taught by a VA Caregiver Center Instructor. A digital handout will accompany the WebEx invitation and link.

What you'll learn in this series:

Definition and benefits of mindfulness

The power of the pause

Meditation, breathing, and other stress management techniques

Making conscious decisions by using your “slow brain”

Creating your own mandala (Note: You will need colored pencils, markers or something similar if you would like to participate in the activity on 9/23)

More topics covered:

Finding your anchor

How you react in a stressful situation

Body scan

Mindful movements

Box Breathing

The Volcano Exercise

Thought Clouds

Mindful Walking

Setting your intention

For more information about enrolling in the Caregiver Support Program or to register for this series, please call our program at 612-467-5405.

