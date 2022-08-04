 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Mindfulness for Caregivers: Paying attention, on purpose and without judgment

tower of smooth rocks in the foreground with a large body of water, a rocky cliff, trees with fall foliage and a lighthouse blurred in the distance

Mindfulness techniques to help reduce stress and improve overall wellbeing.

When:

Fri. Sep 16, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Pre-Registration required by Monday, August 29, 2022, call our program at 612-467-5405

The Wellness Series

Mindfulness for Caregivers: Paying attention, on purpose and without judgment

Dates: 9/16, 9/23, 9/30 (Fridays)
Time: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Pre-Registration required by Monday, August 29, 2022, call our program at 612-467-5405

Are you a Caregiver? Would you like to learn mindfulness techniques to help reduce stress and improve overall wellbeing? If so, we invite you to attend this new 3-part series to learn about and to practice exercises that lead to improved mindfulness. This is an audio-only WebEx course that is taught by a VA Caregiver Center Instructor. A digital handout will accompany the WebEx invitation and link.

What you'll learn in this series:

  • Definition and benefits of mindfulness
  • The power of the pause
  • Meditation, breathing, and other stress management techniques
  • Making conscious decisions by using your “slow brain”
  • Creating your own mandala (Note: You will need colored pencils, markers or something similar if you would like to participate in the activity on 9/23)

More topics covered:

  • Finding your anchor
  • How you react in a stressful situation
  • Body scan
  • Mindful movements
  • Box Breathing
  • The Volcano Exercise
  • Thought Clouds
  • Mindful Walking
  • Setting your intention

For more information about enrolling in the Caregiver Support Program or to register for this series, please call our program at 612-467-5405.

Fri. Sep 16, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Fri. Sep 23, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Fri. Sep 30, 2022, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: