Intro to Whole Health (virtual)
Introduction to Whole Health is designed to introduce you to the VA Whole Health approach to care.
When:
Thu. Oct 6, 2022, 12:00 pm – 12:30 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Join us for an Introduction to Whole Health!
Intro to Whole Health is open to Veterans, family, caregivers and staff
- 1st Thursday of the month from 12:00 noon to 12:30 p.m.
- Join by phone 1-404-397-1596, meeting number 2763 125 5737
- Or by computer or mobile device:
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/veteransaffairs/j.php?MTID=me93f93e59eec6a0414dfd90cde41d8d4
Meeting number (access code): 2761 508 7136
Meeting password: hJuZerd*568
Details
- Intro to Whole Health is designed to introduce you to the VA Whole Health approach to care.
- Our number one goal is that you accomplish the life vision you create for yourself.
- Through our programs and services and, most importantly, your own strengths and abilities, we will work together in healing partnership to optimize your well-being with a focus on what is important to YOU.
- Transitioning from the Service can pose unique challenges and opportunities and we’ll discuss why a whole health approach is helpful in meeting these challenges and capitalizing on your opportunities.
- We’ll also describe areas of self-care and well-being that make up all the different aspects of who we are as individuals.
For questions about whole health, contact the Center for Integrative Health & Healing at 612-467-3745.
